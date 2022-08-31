Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of...
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.(Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime.

Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon sentenced Aaron von Ehlinger on Wednesday, saying he must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole.

The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment.

The Republican from Lewiston resigned from the Idaho House of Representatives last year after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse.

Von Ehlinger has maintained that the sex was consensual.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Hancock Township house explosion leaves 1 dead, authorities say
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
The current developers of the land, represented by architect Barry Polzin, want to build rental...
UPDATE: Houghton County judge to review site plan approval for Pilgrim Point development
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe
Mission Point Nursing and Rehabilitation Center held a carnival Wednesday to help its residents...
Mission Point residents have some fun in the sun
The NICE Community School District is taking action to improve its students’ mental health.
NICE Community Schools hires two new school counselors
A Colorado hospital is caring for seven sets of twins in its NICU, which it says is a new record.
Colorado Children's Hospital sets new record with 7 sets of twins in NICU