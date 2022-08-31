Escanaba Public Safety responds to Wells Township house fire

WELLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety says no injuries were reported in a structure fire at 6369 S 2nd Street in Wells Township Tuesday.

Officers say they arrived around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and observed the house fully engulfed. They quickly deployed attack lines and were able to extinguish the fire.

The house suffered major damage and the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

Escanaba Public Safety said it was assisted by the Delta County Sherriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department, RAMPART, Delta County Central Dispatch Center and the Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.