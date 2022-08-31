Escanaba Public Safety responds to Wells Township house fire

The department says a fire occurred at 6369 S 2nd Street in Delta County’s Wells Township Tuesday
Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety says no injuries were reported in a structure fire at 6369 S 2nd Street in Wells Township Tuesday.

Officers say they arrived around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and observed the house fully engulfed. They quickly deployed attack lines and were able to extinguish the fire.

The house suffered major damage and the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

Escanaba Public Safety said it was assisted by the Delta County Sherriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department, RAMPART, Delta County Central Dispatch Center and the Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Driver issued citation following crash involving Semi near Koski Corners
Dennis James Kivioja, 56, has been missing since Tuesday.
UPDATE: Missing man located, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Hancock house explosion leaves one dead, authorities say
Police Lights
2 injured in Marquette Township motorcycle crash
Bob Hanchek holds a special tribute from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognizing his 50 years of...
In 50-year career on UP backroads, bus driver remembers close call and a life of service

Latest News

Drivers are needed by several school systems, including Houghton, Hancock, Calumet, and Adams...
Copper Country schools need bus drivers, shortages affect routes
Senator Gary Peters (D) spoke with veterans in Munising Tuesday about the newly passed Honoring...
Sen. Peters meets with veterans, explains PACT Act
Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Hancock house explosion leaves one dead, authorities say
Members of the Negaunee City Council
Negaunee and Ishpeming to work together for infrastructure repairs