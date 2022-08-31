Escanaba murder mystery dinner show Happening Sept. 8

Poster for the murder mystery show.
Poster for the murder mystery show.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A murder mystery is coming to the Delta County area next week.

Players de Noc is presenting “The International Association of Mystery Solvers.” It’s a murder mystery show with dinner and will be performed at the Island Resort and Casino.

The show is on Sept. 8 but ticket sales end this Sunday. All tickets are $50 and include dinner.

“If you just want an excuse to get out on a Thursday night and spend a nice evening with someone you love or I guess someone you hate, it is a murder mystery, who knows what’s going to happen,” said Laura Haagenson, the show director.

To purchase tickets to the show, click here.

Players de Noc has several more shows planned for this season. For a full list, click here.

