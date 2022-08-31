Escanaba murder mystery dinner show Happening Sept. 8

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A murder mystery is coming to the Delta County area next week.

Players de Noc is presenting “The International Association of Mystery Solvers.” It’s a murder mystery show with dinner and will be performed at the Island Resort and Casino.

The show is on Sept. 8 but ticket sales end this Sunday. All tickets are $50 and include dinner.

“If you just want an excuse to get out on a Thursday night and spend a nice evening with someone you love or I guess someone you hate, it is a murder mystery, who knows what’s going to happen,” said Laura Haagenson, the show director.

