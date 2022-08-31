Charge upgraded to murder in alleged target practice killing

Authorities say a man faces upgraded charges in the shooting death of a Gaffney woman
By Alvieann Chandler and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The suspect in a fatal alleged target practice incident is now facing new charges after investigators report there is evidence he shot in the direction of his neighbor’s home.

WHNS reported 30-year-old Nicholas Skylar Lucas was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence in connection to the shooting death of his neighbor, 42-year-old Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate.

Family members said Tate was in her kitchen Saturday evening when she heard gunshots and went to look out the window. She was then struck by a bullet that came through.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Kesha Tate
Kesha Tate(Family members)

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene throughout the night and later detained a suspect, later identified as Lucas.

Lucas reportedly told deputies the bullet had ricocheted while he was target practicing in front of his home, which backs up to Tate’s property.

The sheriff’s office later reported investigators found evidence that the bullet that struck Tate did not ricochet.

“The only way the victim could have been struck was for the shooter to turn and intentionally fire in that direction,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Lucas’s manslaughter charge was upgraded to murder following the discovery. Additionally, he was charged with discharging a weapon into a dwelling.

Lucas was denied bond during a hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Hancock Township house explosion leaves 1 dead, authorities say
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
The current developers of the land, represented by architect Barry Polzin, want to build rental...
UPDATE: Houghton County judge to review site plan approval for Pilgrim Point development
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3

Latest News

FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
Police body camera footage released last week shows officers approaching Pastor Michael...
Video shows pastor arrested while watering plants; plans to file lawsuit
Poster for the murder mystery show.
Escanaba murder mystery dinner show Happening Sept. 8
The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.
MESSY: Truck spills alfredo sauce all over interstate in Tennessee