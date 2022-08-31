UP Bus drivers help police write tickets

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Here’s a reminder for drivers who commute during school bus routes.

Last year, Michigan passed a law that makes it easier for police officers to ticket drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses. Previously, a police officer had to witness the violation to write a ticket. Now, officers can ticket drivers at any time after the infraction if the violation was caught on the bus’s camera.

Officers say they take this issue seriously.

“We don’t want people passing school busses,” said Mark Giannunzio, Michigan State Police U.P. public information officer. “The legislature, the prosecutors, and law enforcement take it very seriously. When somebody’s going to pass a school bus, a lot of times, they’re just not thinking. They’re not reacting to what they’re seeing and then they pass the bus and it’s too late.”

After a year of enforcing this law, Michigan State Police says it has written more citations for illegally passing school buses.

