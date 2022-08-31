Bluesday kicks off Blues Fest in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Marquette’s Blues Fest on the way this weekend, a great way to kick things off was Tuesday’s Bluesday at the Peter White Public Library.

The Flat Broke Blues Band performed on the front steps of the library Tuesday evening, accepting donations for the Marquette Area Blues Society.

Blues Fest takes place at Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor Park from Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and at noon both Saturday and Sunday, with acts lasting into the evening.

Organizers said they expect around 2,000 people to come out for the Labor Day weekend event.

“I figured out my favorite part of Blues Fest when we didn’t have one a couple of years ago because of COVID,” said Walt Lindala, Blues Fest festival director and member of the Flat Broke Blues Band. “My favorite part is all the people that smile and laugh and dance and have a good time for those three nights that we’re doing the festival. It makes it all worth it.”

For those who can’t make it to Lower Harbor, the Ore Dock Brewing Company is hosting Blues Fest bands

