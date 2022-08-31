Bay College West Campus welcomes students back, adds two classes for fall semester

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College West Campus welcomed students back to school this week with two new classes.

Drawing 1 and Introduction to Corrections are both returning to the Iron Mountain campus after several years. Bay College West Campus said it is looking to return to pre-pandemic operations, which includes expanding course offerings.

Enrollment at the Iron Mountain and Escanaba campuses remained about the same as last year, but enrollment has been steadily increasing over the last several years as a whole.

“A point of pride here at Bay College, between 2019 and 2021, we are the only community college in the state of Michigan that has experienced enrollment growth during that time,” said Jason Sullivan, Bay College West Campus executive director.

Sullivan said student responses to new classes have been supportive. He hopes to offer a sculpting or advanced drawing class in the winter. The last day for students to add a fall semester class is Friday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.