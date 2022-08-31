Bay College Volleyball gets two Players of the Week

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Another week, another conference honor for the Norse Volleyball Team. This time the Norse doubled down, as Tori Jandt received Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week and Riley Johnson was named Offensive Player of the Week.

Tori Jandt (FR, Peshtigo, WI) has entrenched herself as a defensive stalwart for the Norse. After winning North Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the opening week, she outdid herself this past weekend. In 11 sets Jandt tallied 72 digs, which is good for 6.55 digs per set. That number is up from the 6.42 digs per set she had a week ago. Jandt also added seven aces and a kill to her stat line this week.

Riley Johnson (FR, Chatham, MI) took the honors as the first ever Norse player to win MCCAA Northern Conference Offensive Player of the Week. She notched 28 kills and was good for a .278 hitting percentage in play this past weekend. Johnson also had four blocks, four digs, and an assist.

Jandt and Johnson led the Norse to a 2-1 record as they hosted their first ever home matches this past weekend. On Saturday they lost in a thrilling five set match to Alpena Community College before bouncing back and sweeping the Minnesota North – Hibbing Cardinals in three straight sets. On Sunday Bay matched up with Hibbing again, and came out with similar results, a three set sweep of their opponents. The Norse are currently 4-3 on the young season and will be on the road Friday and Saturday.

