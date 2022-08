MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a reset year for North Star Montessori Academy.

The school will be welcoming new students and even some new teachers with an open house on September 1.

This year, North Star wishes to get back to collaborative classrooms.

The open house will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

