Asahi Nordic being offered at Northern Michigan University
Check out the new class being offered at NMU
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for a physical activity that calms both mind and body?
Northern Michigan University is offering an Asahi Nordic class to students.
Certified Lead Trainer Margaret Vainio and Instructor Marsha Lucas want to thank Dr. Elizabeth Wuorinen, the Associate Dean and Director of the Dept of Health and Human Performance at NMU, who greatly helped in bringing the class to the university.
For more information regarding Asahi Nordic click here.
For more information regarding the class, email Marsha Lucas at mlucas@nmu.edu.
