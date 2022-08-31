Asahi Nordic being offered at Northern Michigan University

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for a physical activity that calms both mind and body?

Northern Michigan University is offering an Asahi Nordic class to students.

Asahi Nordic focuses on combining breathing and physical movement.

Certified Lead Trainer Margaret Vainio and Instructor Marsha Lucas want to thank Dr. Elizabeth Wuorinen, the Associate Dean and Director of the Dept of Health and Human Performance at NMU, who greatly helped in bringing the class to the university.

NMU is the first university to offer an Asahi Nordic class.

For more information regarding Asahi Nordic click here.

For more information regarding the class, email Marsha Lucas at mlucas@nmu.edu.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.