Another breezy day before the heat returns
Breezy northwest winds will continue today with gusts around 25mph. An upper-level ridge and surface high pressure will move in tomorrow bringing warmer air with it through the end of the week. This changes with the passage of a cold front on Friday. Showers and storms will form ahead of it across the western U.P. during the late afternoon. They will track east during the evening. A few could become strong. Then, in the wake of it, a fall-like airmass moves for the weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, mid 70s south
Thursday: Mostly sunny and toasty
>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Friday: Partly cloudy and toasty. Then, late afternoon showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and toasty
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
