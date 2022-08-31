Another breezy day before the heat returns

Breezy northwest winds will continue today with gusts around 25mph. An upper-level ridge and surface high pressure will move in tomorrow bringing warmer air with it through the end of the week. This changes with the passage of a cold front on Friday. Showers and storms will form ahead of it across the western U.P. during the late afternoon. They will track east during the evening. A few could become strong. Then, in the wake of it, a fall-like airmass moves for the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, mid 70s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Friday: Partly cloudy and toasty. Then, late afternoon showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

