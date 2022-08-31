Alger County set to host Feeding America Wednesday

MUNISING, MI. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Alger County on Wednesday for those in need of their services.

The pantry will be located at the Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church at 1150 M-28 in Munising. Food will begin to be distributed at noon; this is a drive-through event, and it is requested that those attending remain in their vehicles.

