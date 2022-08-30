Year-round resort in development at Portage Township’s Pilgrim Point

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Portage Township’s Pilgrim Point may soon be a new year-round resort area for visitors.

The current developers of the land, represented by architect Barry Polzin, have submitted site plans for the resort.

It includes rental cottages and cabins, a 10-unit RV parking area, and plans to refurbish the Onigaming lodge.

“The goal is we’re trying to recreate the ambiance of a 1940′s/50′s resort, the place you go where you can take a beautiful summer break or in the winter,” said Polzin. “And obviously, the site is beautiful on the water. And so we’re just trying to create that and bring the historic Onigaming building back to life.”

The proposed plans were found to meet the zoning requirements at a Portage Township Planning Commission meeting on August 18th.

“One of the earlier steps in the process is going to a local governmental entity,” said Portage Township Planning Commission Chair Ted Soldan. “And finding out whether what they plan to do with the property coincides with the zoning in the district.”

There were some concerns the plan should not pass due to a lack of a stormwater management plan, but according to Soldan, the township’s zoning ordinance does not require a stormwater management plan in order to pass a site plan review.

“The developer has got us checked off the list,” continued Soldan. “We did agree that the zoning was consistent, and now they’re moving to some of these other pieces of the puzzle.”

Soldin also says the developer stated at the meeting that a plan was in development but incomplete.

However, some township residents are still against the construction for a variety of reasons.

“These people care really nothing about our environment, the active bald eagle’s nest, and the residents,” said Portage Township Resident Susan Schwenk.

However, according to Polzin, the developers are aiming to protect the eagles at the site, and have their own concerns about people trespassing on the private property.

“We’re going to develop this so where those eagles are still there,” continued Polzin. “We’ve been in contact with the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, we totally understand all the rules and regulations, and we know what to do. We’re concerned that they’re trespassing on the site and they could cause chaos and disrupt the eagle’s lives there. We want the people of this private property because we’re trying to protect it.”

Residents are also questioning the anonymity of the owner.

Under the site plan, the owner is listed as Pilgrim Point, Houghton LLC, with an address in Iron Mountain.

“They are faceless, not sure why,” continued Schwenk. “They have not submitted their site plan with their name and signature on it. We’re still wondering that, too.”

According to Polzin, the owner prefers to remain anonymous for their privacy.

“They just prefer anonymity,” Polzin said. “We’ve been appointed to be their representative, we’re also the architect of the project, and that’s how often we work with a lot of our clients. We’re the front, we take it through all the steps it has to go through. They’re not interested in notoriety or any kind of publicity. This particular client is very interested in environmentally sensitive, appropriate development but just prefers to stay in the background.”

TV6 will continue to watch how the situation develops and bring you updates.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.