Wearing Olympic medal in court, boxer Oshae Jones defends herself against charge of resisting arrest

FILE - Jones was arrested last month near her home after officers broke up what they called “a...
FILE - Jones was arrested last month near her home after officers broke up what they called “a large scene of people participating in a course of disorderly conduct,” according to the affidavit.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - More than a dozen people rallied outside of a Toledo courtroom Tuesday morning in support of Olympian Oshae Jones.

Jones was back in court Tuesday, wearing the bronze medal she won at the Tokyo Olympics.

She faces charges of resisting arrest, failure to disperse, and obstructing official business charges, all of which she has pleaded not guilty.

Both sides agreed to a continuance in the case to get more video discovery to each side.

Jones was arrested last month near her home after officers broke up what they called “a large scene of people participating in a course of disorderly conduct,” according to the affidavit.

Officers allege that Jones failed to obey their orders and began resisting arrest by pulling away from officers as they tried to handcuff her.

The rally and court appearance come after Jones’ lawyers asked the City of Toledo for a public apology and to dismiss the charges against her last week.

Just days later, Toledo police released body camera footage of the arrest showing an officer striking her in the head.

Toledo police won’t release additional details or reports regarding the incident at this time during the internal affairs investigation.

“The incident is still under investigation; therefore, per collective bargaining agreements, we are unable to make a statement at this time,” a Toledo police spokesperson said Thursday.

Rallygoers criticized the police response to the arrest with signs reading “inappropriate behavior,” “accountability,” and “sad to see use of force just because you can.”

You can watch the full, unedited body camera footage of the arrest here.

Jones is due back in court on Sept. 27.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Driver issued citation following crash involving Semi near Koski Corners
Dennis James Kivioja, 56, has been missing since Tuesday.
UPDATE: Missing man located, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says
Police Lights
2 injured in Marquette Township motorcycle crash
Bob Hanchek holds a special tribute from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognizing his 50 years of...
In 50-year career on UP backroads, bus driver remembers close call and a life of service
Photo from the scene.
State Fire Marshal to investigate cause of Hancock Township house explosion

Latest News

The demand for Lamers bus drivers is high due to a shortage in drivers in several Copper...
Copper Country schools need bus drivers, shortages affect routes
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a...
PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair
U.P. Travel & Recreation Association Executive Director Tom Nemacheck said peak foliage usually...
Fall foliage around the corner, UP looks to return as best foliage in US
With students back and summer weather still here, the Marquette City Police and NMU are...
Marquette City Police, NMU reminds students of water safety
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91