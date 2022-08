MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers of the Marquette Area Chapter of the North Country Trail stopped by the set of UMT to explain the seven principles nature lovers should remember and make their favorite s’more.

From leaving the outdoors as your find it, to keeping wildlife wild, the seven principles are a code of ethics for those spending time in nature

Know before you go, stick to trails and manager your pet are just a few of the principles to keep in mind on the trail

To celebrate National Toasted Marshmallow Day the UMT crew makes their favorite s'mores

