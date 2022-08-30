Students begin first day of classes at Michigan Tech University

They can also look forward to a number of different activities during MTU’s Welcome Week.
MTU Students began their first day of classes all across campus, with several Welcome Week...
MTU Students began their first day of classes all across campus, with several Welcome Week activities to help them feel more at ease.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students were buzzing around Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s campus for their first day of classes.

Whether focusing on classes, hanging out with friends, or working at on-campus jobs, the first day was very busy.

Older students are also looking forward to a more open, energized campus now that the COVID-19 pandemic requirements have eased up.

“My hope is that COVID cases remain low so we can have an exciting, vibrant campus,” said Success Coach and 3rd Year Student Kevin Hoeffer. “I started in 2020, so I haven’t truly seen campus fully back to life yet, so I’m really looking forward to that. I’m hoping that now as an upperclassman and I have more experience, I can really just make the most of my last couple years at Michigan Tech.”

The university’s Welcome Week is also ongoing, providing a variety of different activities to students. This includes passing out free binders on Monday, American Red Cross blood drives on Wednesday and Thursday, and a pizza gathering at the Center for Diversity and Inclusion building Friday afternoon.

“We host these events to welcome the students back,” said MTU Associate Dean for Student Engagement Kellie Raffaelli. “And to carry on the tradition that we’ve done for many years at Michigan Tech, and just a way to say ‘We’re happy that you’re back!’ and ‘We’re excited that you’re here!’”

TV6 wishes the best to all students as they begin this new school year.

