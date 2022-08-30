Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

By Rachel Mann and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont.

The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont.

“At first I thought this was going to be a Western Union money request to get my bike back, but the perfect person found the bicycle,” Spratt told WCAX.

Erik Thomsen said he saw an odd marketplace post for a bike and decided to check it out.

“They said they had painted an apartment and traded the work for the bike,” Thomsen explained.

Thomsen ended up with the bike and discovered it was stolen by looking up its serial number on Bike Index, a national bike registry.

“It was definitely the bicycle, complete to where the sticky mark where the police sticker I got here in Greenville had been removed,” Spratt said.

Now, an REI store in Vermont is working to return the bike to Spratt in South Carolina.

It’s unclear how the bike ended up in Vermont.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Driver issued citation following crash involving Semi near Koski Corners
Dennis James Kivioja, 56, has been missing since Tuesday.
UPDATE: Missing man located, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says
Police Lights
2 injured in Marquette Township motorcycle crash
Bob Hanchek holds a special tribute from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognizing his 50 years of...
In 50-year career on UP backroads, bus driver remembers close call and a life of service
An interview with providers, Part 1
Focus on Mental Health: An interview with providers, Part 1

Latest News

Serena Williams, of the United States, talks with her daughter Olympia and husband Alexis...
Serena’s daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Joe Nathan...
Alabama man’s execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
Dr. Bowden and Dr. Mahar run through the red flags and warning signs to watch for in your child
Focus on Mental Health: An interview with providers, Part 2
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south