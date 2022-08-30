State Fire Marshal investigates cause of Hancock Township house explosion

The scene of a house explosion that occurred on M-203 in Hancock Township.
The scene of a house explosion that occurred on M-203 in Hancock Township.(Joe Provost)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HANCOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A state Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a house explosion that happened in Hancock Township Tuesday.

At around 9 a.m., the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Hancock Township on M-203 for a possible building explosion and fire, according to a press release.

Deputies arrived on scene along with multiple fire departments and found the residence destroyed and still on fire.

One person was transported to Keweenaw Aspirus Hospital in Laurium. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A state fire marshal is en-route and the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

TV6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

