Sen. Peters meets with veterans, explains PACT Act

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Senator Gary Peters (D) spoke with veterans in Munising Tuesday about the newly passed Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act.

The PACT Act will help more veterans who were exposed to harmful toxins.

Jason Wallner, a NorthCare Network veteran navigator served in the Army in Afghanistan and Iraq. He is one of many U.S. veterans who were exposed to clouds of smoke from burn pits.

“We all were aware of it but there wasn’t much we could do to stop it at that point in time,” Wallner said. “With this legislation and everything else it’s recognizing those exposures occurred.”

Under the new law, post 9-11 veterans now have 10 years to enroll in VA health care. Before, they only had five years post-discharge.

Those who were potentially exposed before 9-11 have one year to enroll.

“This is a significant piece of legislation, probably one of the most significant veterans’ benefits legislation that has passed in the last 20 years,” Peters said. “I certainly encourage veterans if they are dealing with health issues, they should reach out to the VA to see if they are eligible for benefits.”

Supporters of the new law say it’s fundamentally changed how the VA makes decisions on environmental exposures.

“I certainly hope that U.P. veterans understand that there is help available for them, it’s very important to get this information out,” Peters said. “I’m proud we were able to pass this legislation, but legislation is only good if people take advantage of it, and they need to do that.”

The senator says veterans can reach out to their local Veterans Affairs office to learn if they are eligible for VA health care services.

