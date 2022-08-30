The Ryan Report - Aug. 28, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the final Sunday of August talking to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6′s Cody Boyer.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spent two full days in Upper Michigan earlier in August, including her annual visit to the U.P. State Fair, a stop at the D.J Jacobetti Home for Veterans to draw attention to expansion plans partially funded by the state, and a rural issues roundtable where issues with U.P. airports were discussed.

Don also spoke with TV6 Evening News Anchor Cody Boyer. You can see Cody at 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. ET weeknights on TV6.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. ET on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.

Part 3:

Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.

Part 4:

Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.