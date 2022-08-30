The Ryan Report - Aug. 28, 2022

Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.
By Don Ryan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the final Sunday of August talking to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6′s Cody Boyer.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spent two full days in Upper Michigan earlier in August, including her annual visit to the U.P. State Fair, a stop at the D.J Jacobetti Home for Veterans to draw attention to expansion plans partially funded by the state, and a rural issues roundtable where issues with U.P. airports were discussed.

Don also spoke with TV6 Evening News Anchor Cody Boyer. You can see Cody at 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. ET weeknights on TV6.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. ET on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.

Part 3:

Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.

Part 4:

Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Driver issued citation following crash involving Semi near Koski Corners
Dennis James Kivioja, 56, has been missing since Tuesday.
UPDATE: Missing man located, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says
Police Lights
2 injured in Marquette Township motorcycle crash
Bob Hanchek holds a special tribute from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognizing his 50 years of...
In 50-year career on UP backroads, bus driver remembers close call and a life of service
An interview with providers, Part 1
Focus on Mental Health: An interview with providers, Part 1

Latest News

Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.
The Ryan Report - Aug. 28, 2022 - Part 4/4
Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.
The Ryan Report - Aug. 28, 2022 - Part 3/4
Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.
The Ryan Report - Aug. 28, 2022 - Part 2/4
Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.
The Ryan Report - Aug. 28, 2022 - Part 1/4