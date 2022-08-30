Negaunee Public Schools start classes with pre-pandemic enrollment

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools started classes Tuesday.

Teachers sipped coffee and prepared for the day as students flooded the halls Tuesday morning.

The district is starting this year with an experienced staff. No Negaunee Public School teachers quit or retired last year.

NPS’s superintendent says the district’s schools are back at pre-pandemic capacity.

“All of our students are back to us in person,” said Dan Skewis, Negaunee Public Schools superintendent. “We don’t have an online school anymore, so we’re not seeing our students learning from a distance. Everybody is back. Their butts are in their seats, we say. It’s nice to see that our enrollment is back to where it was three or four years ago.”

Teachers went back to work last week for three days of professional development.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.