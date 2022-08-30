Marquette City Police, NMU reminds students of water safety

Lake Superior
Lake Superior(Annette Giachino)
By Tristen Kendrick and Annette Giachino
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With students back and summer weather still here, the Marquette City Police and NMU are reminding students to be safe with Lake Superior.

Marquette City Police Captain James Finkbeiner said students should avoid swimming in cold temperatures.

“Lake Superior is a very cold lake, it doesn’t warm up very much. So when you’re jumping into the water or swimming it doesn’t take long for you to have some kind of an issue, it kind of zaps your strength. It will make you tired up to four times faster than any other body of water,” Finkbeiner said.

If you’re going to the lake make sure you travel in groups and be mindful of the weather.

“Understand that the lake is very powerful, waves can cause problems with people swimming, especially if they are not strong swimmers,” Finkbeiner said.

NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall said these safety tips are especially important to new students.

“We really want our students to take advantage of our location here on Lake Superior but we want them to be safe,” Hall said.

Finkbeiner said there is a certain area in Marquette to avoid swimming.

“Picnic rocks, unfortunately, Picnic Rocks is very enticing, it’s not far away and easy to access. However, it does get really dangerous,” said Finkbeiner.

This is where rip currents are very common.

“They are currents that go away from shore and you are trying to swim against that current. But when that happens that current will carry you out further and then tire you out more and more swimming against it,” Finkbeiner said.

Avoid breakwalls when waves are high and don’t go into fenced-off areas near the cliffs at Presque Isle. Lifeguards will be staffed in the city of Marquette through Labor Day. Colored flags are posted at waterfront beaches to indicate swimming conditions.

These reminders are good for anyone who is swimming near Marquette. For more information on water safety tips, click here.

