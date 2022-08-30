Marquette City Commission approves next step in dredging project

Upper Harbor Ore Dock in Marquette
Upper Harbor Ore Dock in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is moving forward with a $2.3 million dredging project. The Commission Monday night unanimously approved the selection of GEI Consultants for an environmental review of the area that will be dredged. The area the dredged material will be relocated will also be reviewed.

The plan is to remove sediment from the shoreline near the Upper Harbor Ore Dock and reuse that material in part as beach nourishment.

“That sand is actually creating an area that is difficult for some of those ships, those boats that come in, it’s making it difficult for them to do what they need to do over there, so this is really going to improve that area,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs. “What we will probably notice as the public is that sandbar will go away and we will be able to have a wider area over there for the ships to come in.”

The dredging would begin next spring or summer. The cost for the environmental review is estimated at about $88,000. More background information can be found here.

