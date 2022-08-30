Marquette Board of Light and Power holds special budget meeting

Members of Marquette Board of Light and Power Board
Members of Marquette Board of Light and Power Board(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Your electric bill could look a little different next year.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) met Tuesday for a special meeting to discuss the 2023 budget. Rising fuel costs and upcoming routine maintenance are the largest changes to this year’s budget, which could affect how much your bill is each month.

The MBLP Chief Financial Officer cites natural gas prices as the primary reason for changes to the budget.

“There will be a small increase in the fuel adjustment,” said Mark Link, MBLP CFO. “It’s really due to rising fuel costs and power supply costs. Natural gas prices have been on the rise all of this year. Right now, we’re seeing that continue into at least the first part of next year, if not a little bit beyond.”

No decisions were made Tuesday. The Marquette Board of Light and Power’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Driver issued citation following crash involving Semi near Koski Corners
Dennis James Kivioja, 56, has been missing since Tuesday.
UPDATE: Missing man located, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says
Police Lights
2 injured in Marquette Township motorcycle crash
Bob Hanchek holds a special tribute from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognizing his 50 years of...
In 50-year career on UP backroads, bus driver remembers close call and a life of service
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3

Latest News

The current developers of the land, represented by architect Barry Polzin, want to build rental...
UPDATE: Houghton County judge to review site plan approval for Pilgrim Point development
Negaunee Public School students returned to school Tuesday.
Negaunee Public Schools start classes with pre-pandemic enrollment
From Sept. 12 to Oct. 5 flights to and from Detroit and Minneapolis will be shared with...
Delta County Airport to share flights with Pellston Regional Airport
Snowriver Mountain Resort
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out