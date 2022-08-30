Marquette Board of Light and Power holds special budget meeting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Your electric bill could look a little different next year.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) met Tuesday for a special meeting to discuss the 2023 budget. Rising fuel costs and upcoming routine maintenance are the largest changes to this year’s budget, which could affect how much your bill is each month.

The MBLP Chief Financial Officer cites natural gas prices as the primary reason for changes to the budget.

“There will be a small increase in the fuel adjustment,” said Mark Link, MBLP CFO. “It’s really due to rising fuel costs and power supply costs. Natural gas prices have been on the rise all of this year. Right now, we’re seeing that continue into at least the first part of next year, if not a little bit beyond.”

No decisions were made Tuesday. The Marquette Board of Light and Power’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

