Limestone Federal Credit Union CEO shares money saving tips

Money saving tips
Money saving tips
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - As with most things, awareness is key to managing a budget.

Jennifer Watson, Limestone Federal Credit Union CEO, said the key to saving money is reviewing your expenses, purchases and bank/billing statements.

Here, you could find any recurring charges you weren’t aware of. If you need any assistance or would like a template for budgeting reach out to Limestone Federal Credit Union.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Driver issued citation following crash involving Semi near Koski Corners
Dennis James Kivioja, 56, has been missing since Tuesday.
UPDATE: Missing man located, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says
Police Lights
2 injured in Marquette Township motorcycle crash
Bob Hanchek holds a special tribute from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognizing his 50 years of...
In 50-year career on UP backroads, bus driver remembers close call and a life of service
An interview with providers, Part 1
Focus on Mental Health: An interview with providers, Part 1

Latest News

New and returning students start classes at MTU this week.
First week of classes start for Michigan Tech
Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.
The Ryan Report - Aug. 28, 2022 - Part 4/4
Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.
The Ryan Report - Aug. 28, 2022 - Part 3/4
Don Ryan sits down with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer.
The Ryan Report - Aug. 28, 2022 - Part 2/4