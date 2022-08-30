Limestone Federal Credit Union CEO shares money saving tips

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - As with most things, awareness is key to managing a budget.

Jennifer Watson, Limestone Federal Credit Union CEO, said the key to saving money is reviewing your expenses, purchases and bank/billing statements.

Here, you could find any recurring charges you weren’t aware of. If you need any assistance or would like a template for budgeting reach out to Limestone Federal Credit Union.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.