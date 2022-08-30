Halloween Superstore opens in Westwood Mall, expects busy season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s not too early to start buying your Halloween gear and the Halloween Superstore is open and ready to help.

The store is located in the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township and offers hundreds of costumes, from Michael Meyers to Cinderella. It also has animatronic decorations and costume accessories.

The owners say they are expecting a big turnout this year.

“If you look around the store, people come in just to look at all the animatronics and try on costumes,” Owner Gail Lessard said.

Lessard said some upcoming movies will certainly get people in the spooky spirit this fall.

“There’s a new Hocus Pocus movie in September, so I think that’s gonna be hot. And another Halloween Michael Meyers movie in October and he’s always popular but having a new movie,” Lessard said.

The store is open Monday-Friday from 11 am to 7 pm, Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.

