HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the start of a new semester for Michigan Technological University.

President Dr. Richard J. Koubek is excited to have students back on campus, and to see some new faces.

Michigan Tech is expecting its second largest freshman class this year.

The university has over 200 clubs that students can get involved in.

Michigan Tech has a lot to offer its incoming students.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.