Fall foliage around the corner, UP looks to return as best foliage in US

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Temperate fall temperatures and warm drinks are right around the corner. The turn of the season brings out the beautiful colors the U.P. has to offer.

Twice out of the last four years, the U.P. has been named the best foliage spot in the U.S.

“The U.P. is seven million acres, so we probably have quite a bit of it in fall color,” said Tom Nemacheck, U.P. Travel & Recreation Association executive director.

Nemacheck has worked in tourism for 27 years. He said summer and fall account for nearly 85% of the tourism in the U.P.

“It has a big economic impact,” Nemacheck said. “The last several years it has become almost an extension of summer. The traffic isn’t as big as July or August, but the numbers are up.”

Nemacheck said peak foliage usually spans the first 10 days of October, starting inland and moving towards the Great Lakes.

However, this year’s dry summer can impact the colors.

“It might be a little less vibrant because of the dryness, but after doing this for nearly 30 years, every now and then I think I have it figured out and I don’t,” Nemacheck said.

He said the most popular foliage spots are in the Keweenaw Peninsula, Pictured Rocks or any overlook point.

Every year, readers of the national publication USA Today vote on the best foliage spot in America. In 2018 and 2020, the U.P. was number one. Nemacheck hopes to reclaim the top spot this year.

“I challenge our fellow residents in the U.P. to realize how good it is and get out and see it,” Nemacheck said.

He said tourists from across the country will travel to the U.P. in September and October to see the foliage. He hopes residents can enjoy the views too.

The U.P. is currently ranked second, behind Taos, New Mexico. You can vote once a day. Voting ends Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.