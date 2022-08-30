Delta County Airport to share flights with Pellston Regional Airport

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport says there is an upcoming change in its service provided by Skywest.

From Sept. 12 to Oct. 5 flights to/from Detroit and Minneapolis will be shared with Pellston Regional Airport.

Starting Oct. 5 flights will go back to non-stop to/from Detroit. The Delta County Airport will no longer be sharing with Pellston Regional Airport and for the time being, it will not have service to/from Minneapolis.

A collaborative effort between Skywest Airlines, Delta County Airport Administration and the Delta County Airport Board resulted in the return of non-stop flights for the Delta County Airport while also addressing the national issues affecting the airline.

The Delta County Airport says it looks forward to a continued partnership with Skywest providing safe, reliable and convenient service to the community.

Schedule from Sept. 9 through Oct. 5.

DTW to ESC: departs DTW @ 8:50 a.m. (1/2hr stop in Pellston) arrives ESC @ 11:23 a.m.

ESC to MSP: departs ESC @ 11:53 a.m., arrives MSP @ 12:10 p.m.

MSP to ESC: departs MSP @ 1:45 p.m., arrives ESC @ 3:58 p.m.

ESC to DTW: departs ESC @ 4:31 p.m. (1/2 hr stop in Pellston) arrives DTW @ 6:56 p.m.

Schedule beginning 10/6/2022

DTW to ESC: departs DTW @ 10:45 a.m., arrives ESC @ 12:06 p.m.

ESC to DTW: departs ESC @ 1:26 p.m., arrives DTW @ 2:45 p.m.

DTW to ESC: departs DTW @ 4:35 p.m., arrives ESC @ 5:54 p.m.

ESC to DTW: departs ESC @ 6:56 p.m., arrives DTW @ 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.