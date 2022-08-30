Copper Country schools need bus drivers, shortages affect routes

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A shortage of bus drivers is affecting several Copper Country schools and their bus routes.

This includes Houghton-Portage Township Schools, Adams Township Schools, Arvon Township School, Hancock Public School District and Calumet Laurium Keweenaw (CLK) Schools.

The shortage is causing these schools to make changes to routes.

“Currently we’re starting off the year a little short-staffed,” said CLK Schools Superintendent Chris Davidson. “We’re going to be able to get the routes going for the start of the school year, and are working on that right now trying to condense eight routes down to seven to start the year. It’s going to be temporary.”

Lamers Bus Lines Manager Melissa Nummerdor cites the pandemic as a primary cause for this shortage.

“Lamers was fully staffed,” said Nummerdor. “And then when COVID-19 hit, a lot of drivers were retired and so a lot of them opted not to drive so they wouldn’t get sick.”

The job’s wage was raised from $16 to $18 an hour as an incentive with a $200 bonus per month for good attendance and child safety.

Though some applicants have come forward, training is a multi-step process.

“We do have some applicants coming in, but it’s a process,” continued Nummerdor. “You have to go through the CDL test, and it takes time. You have to obtain your permit, and the permit takes two weeks before you can test out with a third-party examiner.”

Lamers Bus Lines says it will not just hire anyone, however. All applicants must be 21 years old, have a driver’s license for at least four years and undergo background checks and screenings.

“We do thorough background checks,” added Nummerdor. “There’s a drug-screening process that we go through. You can’t be a felon or anything like that, or be on drugs.”

Interested parties can learn about applying by clicking here.

