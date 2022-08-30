Breezy conditions along with some showers
An upper-level trough is digging through the region. This is giving us a stronger northwest wind flow. Plan on breezy conditions with gusts pushing around 35mph. A secondary front will pass over us by tomorrow night and keep some less humid and seasonably cooler air around. By the end of the week, a ridge builds in over the area with warmer conditions. Then, a frontal disturbance will bring unsettled conditions to Friday.
Today: Breezy and a cooler day with sunny skies. Then, a few spotty showers in the east
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, low to mid 70s south
Wednesday: Still breezy with sunny skies and cooler
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Friday: Toasty with partly cloudy skies. Then, scattered showers and thundershowers during the afternoon
>Highs: Mid 80s
Saturday: Clouds clearing out and noticeably cooler
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
