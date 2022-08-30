Breezy conditions along with some showers

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
An upper-level trough is digging through the region. This is giving us a stronger northwest wind flow. Plan on breezy conditions with gusts pushing around 35mph. A secondary front will pass over us by tomorrow night and keep some less humid and seasonably cooler air around. By the end of the week, a ridge builds in over the area with warmer conditions. Then, a frontal disturbance will bring unsettled conditions to Friday.

Today: Breezy and a cooler day with sunny skies. Then, a few spotty showers in the east

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, low to mid 70s south

Wednesday: Still breezy with sunny skies and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Friday: Toasty with partly cloudy skies. Then, scattered showers and thundershowers during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 80s

Saturday: Clouds clearing out and noticeably cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

