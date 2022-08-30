August ends in a sunny summer breeze

August 2022 in Upper Michigan ends on a mostly sunny, though breezy note as high pressure gradually builds over the region. The mostly sunny trend continues Thursday (Sept. 1) and for at least early Friday, until a system from Northwestern Ontario dips towards Upper Michigan. The system brings widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday morning, clearing out towards Sunday following system passage.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy with west through northwest winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s (cooler away from Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy with northwest through north winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s (coolest near Lake Superior, warmest south central)

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorms; first in the west during the afternoon then spreading east towards the evening; breezy southwest winds

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms early then clearing during the daytime; breezy north winds and cool

>Highs: 60s

Sunday & Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 80

