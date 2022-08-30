August ends in a sunny summer breeze

Building high pressure brings mostly clear skies but gusty northwest winds to Upper Michigan through midweek.
Building high pressure brings mostly clear skies but gusty northwest winds to Upper Michigan midweek.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
August 2022 in Upper Michigan ends on a mostly sunny, though breezy note as high pressure gradually builds over the region. The mostly sunny trend continues Thursday (Sept. 1) and for at least early Friday, until a system from Northwestern Ontario dips towards Upper Michigan. The system brings widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday morning, clearing out towards Sunday following system passage.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy with west through northwest winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s (cooler away from Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy with northwest through north winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s (coolest near Lake Superior, warmest south central)

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorms; first in the west during the afternoon then spreading east towards the evening; breezy southwest winds

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms early then clearing during the daytime; breezy north winds and cool

>Highs: 60s

Sunday & Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 80

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

