18th annual Blues Festival returning to Marquette this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the annual Blues Festival is set to return to Marquette’s Lower Harbor. That includes the free community show on Friday and the ticketed shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Preparations for the festival are underway this week, including a free show from the Flat Broke Blues Band on the steps of the Peter White Public Library Tuesday.

Organizers say the lineup for Blues Fest includes a dozen nationally known blues acts over the weekend-long festival.

“We’ve got world-class blues for three days, 12 different acts,” said Mark Hamari, Marquette Area Blues Society President. “Along with that, we’ve got the beer tent, we’ve got excellent food vendors, arts and crafts, free workshops going all weekend long, we’ve got the nice big dance floor so, there’s something for everybody.”

The free show Friday, September 2, begins at 6 p.m. with returning act The Jimmys. This will be the 18th Blues Fest. Volunteers are also needed, especially for set up and tear down.

