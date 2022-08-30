$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials

The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to...
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim the prize and has a year to do so.(KGNS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We still do not know who won last month’s $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

That’s because the Illinois Lottery says the winner has yet to come forward.

Officials announced in July someone purchased the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines.

On Friday, officials said the winner has yet to claim their prize, but there is still time for that to happen.

The winner has a year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

However, they only have 60 days from that same date to choose between annual payments or a lump sum cash payout, which would be worth close to $742 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Driver issued citation following crash involving Semi near Koski Corners
Dennis James Kivioja, 56, has been missing since Tuesday.
UPDATE: Missing man located, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says
Police Lights
2 injured in Marquette Township motorcycle crash
Bob Hanchek holds a special tribute from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognizing his 50 years of...
In 50-year career on UP backroads, bus driver remembers close call and a life of service
The scene of a house explosion that occurred on M-203 in Hancock Township.
State Fire Marshal to investigate cause of Hancock Township house explosion

Latest News

Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
President Biden said the U.S. needs to “fund the police” for public safety.
Biden defends FBI, promotes ban on assault-style weapons
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
TV6 drone camera footage of fall foliage
Fall foliage around the corner, UP looks to return as best foliage in US
Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then...
Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway