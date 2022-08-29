Warm and humid today; pleasant and breezy tomorrow

This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Warm and humid conditions will linger for today but as the cold front passes conditions will lighten up with temperatures lowering for tomorrow. But as the cold front passes wind gusts will pick up for tomorrow as well. Wind gusts could reach up to 25-30 miles per hour throughout Tuesday. Rain chances will remain low for most of the week but are looking to rise for Friday as the upcoming weekend starts.

Tuesday: Isolated showers east; partly cloudy and pleasant

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies; warmer air

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Thursday: More sunny skies; air still warming

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy throughout; rain chances in evening and overnight from the northwest

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy; lingering showers in the morning out west

>Highs: High 60s to Mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: 70s

