MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The energy was high on Upper Michigan Today as a crew from Marquette Gymnastics and Cheer stops by to show Elizabeth and Steve what they’ve been up to all summer.

Tremblay says there is so much more to gymnastics and cheer than balance, flexibility and moves - the studio teaches life long lessons

They may be little - but they have the moves!

From the balance beam to a somersault, these girls are adorable and full of energy

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.