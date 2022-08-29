Two injured following Marquette Township motorcycle crash

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Around 8 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old Trenary man crashed near County Road 550 and Eagle’s Nest Road in Marquette Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office; the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Eagle’s Nest Road when it appeared to have gone off the road and crashed. There was a 23-year-old woman that was also riding on the back of the motorcycle. The driver was transported to UP Health Systems-Marquette with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The female passenger also sustained serious injuries but was not transported by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

