Two injured following Marquette Township motorcycle crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Around 8 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old Trenary man crashed near County Road 550 and Eagle’s Nest Road in Marquette Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office; the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Eagle’s Nest Road when it appeared to have gone off the road and crashed. There was a 23-year-old woman that was also riding on the back of the motorcycle. The driver was transported to UP Health Systems-Marquette with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The female passenger also sustained serious injuries but was not transported by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis James Kivioja, 56, has been missing since Tuesday.
Man on bike missing since Tuesday, police ask for community help
People come out to Westwood Mall for U.P. City Fest
UP City Fest makes its last visit in Marquette
Blossom Bird Bubble Tea in Marquette.
Blossom Bird Bubble Tea celebrates its first birthday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Whitmer executive order aims to help gas supply challenges after BP fire
Music and entertainment at Lower Harbor for HarborFest
Celebrations continue for HarborFest at Lower Harbor

Latest News

According to fair organizers, the 71st Houghton County Fair saw about 25,000 attendees this...
71st Houghton County Fair wraps up final day of weekend
Owner Bobbi Bicheo started in a fifth-wheel camper on her parent’s property now her business...
Hancock floral shop opens two new locations in Houghton
Dennis James Kivioja, 56, has been missing since Tuesday.
Man on bike missing since Tuesday, police ask for community help
People come out to Westwood Mall for U.P. City Fest
UP City Fest makes its last visit in Marquette