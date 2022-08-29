State gas price averages continue to fall

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Triple-A; Michigan gas price averages have now dropped eight cents from a week ago.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.83 per gallon at the pump for regular unleaded gas. This price is 49 cents less than last month, but still 69 cents more than this time last year. The current national average is two cents higher than the state at $3.85 per gallon.

Luce County has the highest gas price average in Upper Michigan at $4.11 per gallon; while Delta County has the lowest average at $3.69 per gallon.

