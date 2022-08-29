Peter White Public Library Offers Youth Programs
Check out the youth programs offered by the Peter White Public Library
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New programs are coming to the Peter White Public Library.
The programs range from story-time to LEGO club to Teen D&D.
Youth Services Librarian Sarah Rehborg says the programs are tailored to what students like.
You can contact Sarah Rehborg at srehborg@pwpl.info or click here for more information.
