Peter White Public Library Offers Youth Programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New programs are coming to the Peter White Public Library.

The programs range from story-time to LEGO club to Teen D&D.

Youth Services Librarian Sarah Rehborg says the programs are tailored to what students like.

Sarah Rehborg talks about Peter White Public Library's youth services.

You can contact Sarah Rehborg at srehborg@pwpl.info or click here for more information.

