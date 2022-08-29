Nominations sought for Marquette County’s Evergreen Awards

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s annual Evergreen Awards are coming soon, and the selection committee is looking for nominees.

The award honors individuals in Marquette County who are dedicated to supporting and mentoring women and children, helping them to reach their leadership potential.

The award is presented as a surprise each year after recognizing the previous year’s winner.

“People who volunteer quite frequently have often said volunteering is a thankless job because nobody expects to be thanked for it, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t thank them because they want to make our community a better place,” said Kori Tossava, Evergreen Award of Marquette County Committee Chair. “We just like this opportunity to be one of the many awards in Marquette County that really features the hard work that people do.”

To make a nomination, email tossava1979@gmail.com. The deadline is Sept. 15. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.