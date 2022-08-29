Marquette County schools, Michigan State Police give bus safety tips

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - With school buses out again, there are laws drivers need to be aware of to keep kids safe.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio reminded drivers to stop for buses with red lights on.

“Anytime you see those yellow lights flashing on the school bus that means you need to slow down and use caution. If those red lights are activated you cannot pass that school bus. You need to come to a complete stop and let that school bus finish its drop-off or pickup and then you can proceed after those lights are off,” Giannunzio said.

Those who pass stopped school buses may be fined between $100 and $500, Lt. Giannunzio said students should always listen to their bus driver.

“As a student on that bus, you should keep quiet, keep talking down, stay out of the walkway and let the bus driver do their job,” Giannunzio said.

Gwinn Superintendent Brandon Bruce said bus drivers play a major role in the safety of students.

“Kids come on the bus pretty amped up at the end of the day. we want to maintain that they are in a position where the bus ride can be safe and our drivers do a great job at maintaining that safety and security,” Bruce said.

Lt. Giannunzio said parents should accompany students to the bus stop to start the year, especially if they are first-time riders.

“Make sure they are getting on the right bus, getting to know the bus driver, looking for anything that might be suspicious. the first couple of weeks is really important to make sure that you’re paying a little extra attention to safety,” Giannunzio said.

Ishpeming Transportation Director James Kinnunen said first-time riders should say something if they need help.

“If they have a question make sure they ask their driver, the teachers are there to help, and the support staff at each school is there to help,” Kinnunen said.

