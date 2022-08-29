Joe Pera Talks with You at Kaufman Auditorium

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Born in Buffalo, New York, standup comedian Joe Pera has found a second home of sorts in Marquette.

When looking to make his television series, Pera found inspiration in Upper Michigan and became immersed in the history of the area.

“We were looking to shoot in a Christmas tree producing state that was likely to get snow in October,” Pera said. “When we looked around, it seemed like up here was our best shot and then, the more we kept visiting and learning about the area, the more I realized it was perfect for the show and the character and the story we were trying to tell.”

The first episode of the TV series “Joe Pera Talks with You” was titled “Joe Pera Shows You Iron” and aired in 2018. It featured a segment on the history of iron mining in the area, with the Marquette Regional History Center (MRHC) providing photographs and research.

Pera and the MRHC have been in constant communication ever since.

Pera said he wanted to thanks the MRHC with a fundraiser, which led to a sold-out show at Kaufman Auditorium Saturday night.

“Just kind of want to make everybody laugh a little bit and then go home or go to the bars feeling good when it lets out,” Pera said. “I want them to be in a good mood but not so rowdy that there’s a lot of bar fights tonight.”

“Joe Pera Talks with You” was not renewed for a fourth season.

While Pera said he hopes to continue his show, he is focusing on his standup for now, with Marquette holding a special place in his heart.

“I think tonight’s going to be a particularly special show doing it here in Marquette,” said Pera. “Green Bay was fun last night, but this one’s going to be really special.”

Those who attended said Pera was on stage for about an hour. There were roughly 800 people in attendance.

