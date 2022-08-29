Hundreds of NMU students attend annual Fall Fest

Fall Fest 2022
Fall Fest 2022(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first day of classes at NMU kicked off with the university’s annual Fall Fest Monday.

The event provides students with information on how they can get involved on campus and in the community. It included dozens of student organizations, volunteer agencies and local businesses.

One organization in attendance today was Marquette County Search and Rescue.

“We are handing out maps and different information for the incoming students so they know the trails they’re on. Just to better prepare them so when they do go out in the woods they are prepared and know what to do,” Member Caleb Nimee said.

Nimee had additional tips for students planning to go out on the trails.

“It’s best to bring a backpack and make sure you have the proper first aid gear, food, water, all the essentials as if you would be spending a night in the woods in case of an emergency,” Nimee said.

If you missed the chance to attend Fall Fest and would like information about volunteer opportunities with nonprofit organizations you can click here.

