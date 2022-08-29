Humid and breezy ahead of front

A front will move across the area today. Ahead of it humid, warm, and breezy conditions develop. Winds will be out of the southwest with speeds of 15-18mph and gusts near 35mph for some spots. Behind the front, cooler and breezy conditions form for tomorrow. High pressure moves in for the midweek bringing more sunshine to the region. Another disturbance will bring showers and storms at the end of the week on Friday.

Today: Spotty showers with isolated thundershowers. Otherwise, partly cloudy, humid, and toasty

>Highs: Mid 70s west, low 80s central, upper 70s east

Tuesday: Spotty showers east, breezy and partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with late-day showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers in the east early in the day

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

