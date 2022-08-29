Gwinn, Ishpeming public schools resume classes

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn and Ishpeming public schools were two of the U.P. school districts starting a new year today.

Gwinn High School senior Lena Pleaugh said she was excited to see her friends.

“It feels really good, I’m glad to be back here,” Pleaugh said. “I have a lot of online classes this year through colleges and I’m just excited to be back with my friends and everyone around school who I don’t get to see over the summer.”

Gwinn superintendent Brandon Bruce said it was nice to have students back.

“It’s nice to finally open the doors and welcome the students back,” Bruce said. “There has been a lot of excitement in this building, and I’ve had a chance to travel to the other buildings and see that same excitement. It’s great to have these students back and we are looking forward to a wonderful school year.”

Ishpeming superintendent Carrie Meyer had some advice to start the year.

“I encourage students to get involved, be active in everything inside and outside of school,” Meyer said. “A busy student is proven to do well in school.”

Ishpeming middle and high school principal Seth Hoopingarner said he was looking forward to have a year starting off free of COVID-19 restrictions.

“For working in the school for teachers and myself as an administrator the last two and a half years covid took a lot of energy and work away from what we are supposed to be doing which is educating students,” Hoopingarner said. “I think everyone is really excited to get back to business and what we do best.”

Both schools had a half day for students to get acclimated to the new year.

