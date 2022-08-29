First Day of Classes at Northern Michigan University

Students return to classes for the first day of the fall semester.
Students are flooding back to NMU's campus for the start of the fall semester.
Students are flooding back to NMU's campus for the start of the fall semester.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students headed back to school today.

Derek Hall, NMU’s Chief Marketing Officer, is excited to have students back on campus.

Derek Hall talks about NMU's first day of classes.

Senior Jessica-Ann Woodard is excited for her last first day and tells new students to take advantage of opportunities given to them.

Senior Jessica-Ann Woodard reminisces on her final semester.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis James Kivioja, 56, has been missing since Tuesday.
Man on bike missing since Tuesday, police ask for community help
People come out to Westwood Mall for U.P. City Fest
UP City Fest makes its last visit in Marquette
Blossom Bird Bubble Tea in Marquette.
Blossom Bird Bubble Tea celebrates its first birthday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Whitmer executive order aims to help gas supply challenges after BP fire
Police Lights
Two injured following Marquette Township motorcycle crash

Latest News

Peter White Public Library offers youth programs to the community.
Peter White Public Library Offers Youth Programs
Crash involving semi truck slowing traffic near Koski Corners
A woman puts gas into her vehicle.
State gas price averages continue to fall
Police Lights
Two injured following Marquette Township motorcycle crash