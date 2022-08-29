First Day of Classes at Northern Michigan University
Students return to classes for the first day of the fall semester.
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students headed back to school today.
Derek Hall, NMU’s Chief Marketing Officer, is excited to have students back on campus.
Senior Jessica-Ann Woodard is excited for her last first day and tells new students to take advantage of opportunities given to them.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.