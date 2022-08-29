Crash involving semi truck slowing traffic near Koski Corners

Aug. 29, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic is slowed near Koski Corners in Marquette County because of a crash involving a semi-truck.

According to the manager at the Koski Corners BP Gas Station, the crash involved that semi truck and a pick-up truck.

Police and other emergency services are on scene.

According to the manager, traffic is down to one lane and the semi is in the ditch.

Injuries are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing situation and TV6 and Fox-UP will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

