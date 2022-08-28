UP City Fest makes its last visit in Marquette

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. City Fest made its last stop in Marquette Township on its week-long trip.

The event started Saturday afternoon and had a wide variety of activities. Family-friendly entertainment like live music, BMX riders and even an illusionist were on showcase. The event’s core theme is centered around hope.

The founder of the U.P. City Fest, Matthew Songer said the event has seen more people throughout the week.

“People are just coming in now, as we’ve been going across the U.P. its been building momentum, each city we go there’s more people as they start hearing about it,” Songer said.

“This feels extremely exciting because its early and we just see all these people that are streaming into this mall parking lot,” LifeLight Founder Alan Green said.

The visit to Marquette capped off this year’s week-long U.P. City Fest.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.