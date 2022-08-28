Pleasant conditions this upcoming week

More rain is on the way for today and some could see some moderate bands of rain in the late afternoon. Once Sunday passes more pleasant conditions will stick around for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be more moderate and in the mid to low 70s and at some points on Wednesday could be high 60s. Rain chances will be low and more sun will be around for this upcoming week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; isolated rain in the west in the early morning

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; breezy conditions that could reach 20-25 mph

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; cooler air settles in

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny; fair and seasonal conditions

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny; warming air

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

