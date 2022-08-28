Man on bike missing since Tuesday, police ask for community help

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person.

Dennis James Kivioja, 56, was last seen in the City of Escanaba around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

He had plans to ride his bicycle back to his property on Boney Falls Road in Wells Township, Marquette County but has not made it back there. He spends time in the Wells area of Delta County but has not been heard from by friends and relatives there.

Kivioja is a white male, 5′7″, 130 pounds, sandy blonde hair, hazel eyes, and wears glasses. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing or what kind or color of bike he was riding.

Kivioja had surgery recently and is also diabetic.

Anyone with information is urged to call The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office TIP line at 906-225-8441

